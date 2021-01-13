MENCK to provide equipment for Vattenfall’s offshore wind project

MENCK, a specialist hydraulic piledriving solutions and project management company and part of marine and subsea solutions group Acteon, has signed a contract with Seaway 7, the renewables business unit of Subsea 7, to provide a MHU 3500S hydraulic hammer and spread for the installation of 140 monopile foundations for Vattenfall’s Hollandse Kust Zuid I–IV (HKZ) offshore wind farm project, located between 18 - 36 km off the Dutch coast.

The wind farm will be operated by Vattenfall. With an installed capacity of 1500 MW of green energy when it is commissioned in 2023, this is one of the first offshore wind projects worldwide to be developed without government subsidies.

MENCK’s scope of work includes the manufacture, preparation and operation of one of its MHU 3500S hammers, which will have one of the largest piling adaptions to date and be capable of installing monopiles with a 7.5 m outer diameter. The HKZ offshore wind farm is to be equipped with Siemens Gamesa’s latest 11 MW wind turbine generators supported by 7 m outer-diameter monopile foundations.

The offshore operations phase is expected to take eight months and will be split into two installation campaigns.