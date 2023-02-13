EDP Renewables inaugurates largest renewable complex

EDP Renewables, a subsidiary of the EDP Group and the fourth largest generator of wind and solar energy in the world, has inaugurated, in Brazil, the company's largest wind farm complex worldwide. With an installed capacity of 580 MW and 138 wind turbines, the complex was installed in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, a region in Brazil where the company already had a significant presence, with more than 800 MW installed and more than 300 MW under construction.

The project includes the Monte Verde I-VI, Boqueirão I-II, and Jerusalém I-VI wind farms, which together have a capacity of around 3000 GWh/y, enough energy to supply a city of more than 1.5 million inhabitants. This complex will prevent the emission of over 1 million tpy of carbon dioxide.

In doing so, EDP Renewables maintains its focus on the Brazilian market, where it has already installed over 1.1 GW of renewable energy, contributing to the country's energy transition, increasing renewable capacity in the regions where it operates and diversifying the country's energy matrix.

“EDP Renewables is proud to inaugurate the Boqueirão, Jerusalém, and Monte Verde wind farms, making a significant contribution to harnessing the energy potential of Rio Grande do Norte, a state that has been driving wind production in recent years. We will continue to monitor the acceleration of renewable energies in Brazil, with over 7 GW in wind and solar energy under development in the country, due to come on stream in the next few years,” said Duarte Bello, EDP Renewables ' Chief Operating Officer for Europe and Latin America.

This project is also contributing to the socio-economic development of the region. More than 3000 jobs were created during the construction of the parks, and more than 80 permanent jobs were generated for the operation and maintenance of the parks. EDP Renewables has also developed social responsibility projects in the region, which have had an impact on at least 700 inhabitants, promoting training and qualifications for citizens and creating conditions for improving the local economy. The company has also strengthened its ‘Keep it Local’ programme in the state, providing specialised renewable energy training to more than 40 residents, with the aim of increasing employment in rural areas.

The inauguration was attended by Duarte Bello, EDP Renewables ' Chief Operating Officer for Latin America and Europe; Manuel Ortiz, EDPR's Executive Director for Latin America; Paula Dalbello, EDP Renewables ' Country Manager for Brazil; and Joao Marques da Silva, President of EDP Brasil, an EDP Group’s company, which will supply its customers with about half of the energy of the Jerusalém park, thus accelerating the energy transition not only of Brazil, but also of EDP's customers in the region. The event was also attended by the Secretaries of Economic Development and Infrastructure of the State of Rio Grande do Norte and the Deputy Secretary of Economic Development, as well as the mayors of the municipalities Caiçara do Rio do Vento, Pedra Preta, and Pedro Avelino, and the Governor of the State of Rio Grande do Norte, Fátima Bezerra.

