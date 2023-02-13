Vestas secures 68 MW order for a wind project in Estonia

Vestas has received a 68 MW order from Dirkshof Estonia OÜ to power the Aidu project in Estonia.

The order includes supply, installation, and commissioning of 15 V150-4.5 MW turbines, as well as a 20-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.

“We are honoured to continue the partnership with Dirkhof to deliver this project to Aidu,” said Juan Furones, Vice President Sales for Northern and Central Europe at Vestas. “Aidu will contribute to further decarbonise Estonia and we are proud to support this project with our industry-leading wind energy solutions.”

The site is located in Lüganuse parish, Ida-Viru County, in the North-Eastern part of Estonia.

The delivery and installation of the wind turbines are expected to occur 3Q23 with the commissioning scheduled for 1Q24.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.