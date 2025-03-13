EnBW lays first submarine cable for He Dreiht offshore wind farm

EnBW is laying the first submarine cable for the internal wind farm cabling that connects all 64 wind turbines of the He Dreiht offshore wind farm. Seaway7 has been commissioned with the task.

Two installation vessels will have laid and buried a total of around 100 km of cable on the seabed of the North Sea by the summer. The cables will then be pulled into the foundations of the wind turbines and connected. Cable manufacturer JDR manufactured the 66-kV submarine cables in the UK.

The internal wind farm cabling will later be connected to the converter platform managed by the transmission system operator, TenneT, which is due to be installed at sea in the summer. This is where the generated electricity will be concentrated, converted from alternating current to direct current and brought ashore using two high-voltage DC export cables.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Don’t miss out on our last issue of the year! The Winter issue of Energy Global is out now; this issue kicks off with a guest comment from Veronica Maxted, Director of Renewables at RS Group before moving on to a regional report on the current state of the renewables industry in North America. This edition of the magazine also explores key topics such as inspection and maintenance, solar optimisation, energy storage technology, geothermal drilling and operations, and much more. With contributions from key industry leaders such as Viridien, Hexagon, DNV Energy Systems, and Halliburton, among others, dive into the issue and see what you could learn.