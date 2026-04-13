KfW IPEX-Bank arranges financing for CWP Energy

CWP Energy has reached financial close following the award of Contracts for Difference (CfD) in the UK government’s Allocation Round 7 (AR7a). The Sanquhar II wind farm project is the UK’s largest onshore wind renewable energy project of 2026. KfW IPEX-Bank acted as mandated lead arranger, bookrunner, underwriter, modelling bank, and hedge co-ordinator for the £400 million project. During syndication, Commerzbank and Helaba have joined the transaction to form a strong bank club that will be able to support CWP Energy’s future growth endeavours. Pinsent Masons has been acting as Legal Advisor on the transaction.

Located in southern Scotland, Sanquhar II will comprise 44 state-of-the-art Vestas V162 EnVentus turbines, making it the fourth-largest onshore wind farm in the UK and the first in Scotland to deploy this next-generation turbine technology. Once operational, the wind farm is expected to generate enough clean electricity to power approximately 335 000 homes annually and offset over 540 000 tpy of carbon dioxide emissions – a significant contribution to the UK’s net-zero and energy security goals. Construction is already underway, with around 200 people employed on site. CWP Energy is prioritising local contractors and suppliers, with nearly 50% of the workforce drawn from the surrounding areas.

“We are very pleased to support our valued long-standing client CWP Energy with our arranging expertise,” said Dr Velibor Marjanovic, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank. “With this financing, we strengthen the security and decarbonisation of energy supply in Europe.”

Rod Wood MBE, Managing Director of CWP Energy, added: “We’re delighted to have reached financial close on the post-CfD debt on Sanquhar II under attractive financing conditions. Together with KfW IPEX-Bank and our strong bank partners, we look forward to continuing to deliver one of the UK’s most significant onshore wind farm projects.”

This marks the eighth successful collaboration between KfW IPEX-Bank and CWP Energy, which has previously financed seven operational wind farms representing a combined capacity exceeding 500 MW, utilising turbines from both Vestas and Siemens.

In addition to the project’s significant environmental impact, CWP Energy is committed to delivering substantial community benefits, including long-term economic and social investments exceeding £200 million over the project’s 40-year lifespan.

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