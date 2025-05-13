AFRY confirmed as lender’s technical advisor for Philippines wind project

AFRY has been confirmed to provide lender’s technical advisory (LTA) services for the Quezon North onshore wind project, which is set to become the largest onshore wind farm in the Philippines.

Initially appointed to conduct technical due diligence during the financing phase, AFRY will now also oversee the construction for the project lenders, ensuring its delivery and long-term contribution to the country’s clean energy goals.

ACEN, the energy platform of the publicly listed Philippine conglomerate, Ayala Group, has secured financing from the Bank of the Philippine Islands, BDO Unibank Inc., and Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. to support the development of this flagship project.

AFRY played a key role in enabling the financial close by delivering technical due diligence to the lenders. AFRY has now been appointed to continue as LTA throughout construction, commissioning, and initial operations of the project, which has a planned capacity of 344.5 MW.

Once fully operational, the facility is expected to generate approximately 1100 GWh of renewable energy annually.

Petteri Härkki, AFRY’s Asia Regional Director for Renewable Energy, responded: “This milestone project marks a significant step forward for the clean energy transition in the Philippines. We are proud to have supported ACEN in securing financing for the realisation of the country’s largest onshore wind farm. Our role as LTA reflects AFRY’s long-standing commitment to accelerating the global energy transition through trusted technical expertise that supports both lenders and sponsors.”

In the Philippines, AFRY has been involved in a wide spectrum of energy sector projects. Overall, AFRY has completed about 300 power sector assignments in the Philippines, showcasing a strong commitment to sustainable solutions that accelerate the country’s transition to a clean energy future.

