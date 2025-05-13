InterMoor completes studies for UK floating wind farm
InterMoor, a leading provider of mooring services and a brand in Acteon’s Moorings and Anchors Business Line, has announced the successful completion of multiple study packages for the planning, installation, operations, and maintenance of a commercial scale floating wind farm in the UK. The wind farm, with a capacity of up to 1 GW and water depths ranging from 85 – 150 m, represents a significant advancement in renewable energy.
The completed studies include:
1. Mooring system costs and installation comparison study
- Evaluated equipment procurement, vessel requirements, installation methodology and installation costs for 25 floating offshore wind turbine (FOWT) units.
- Assessed drag anchor feasibility for six mooring configurations, including catenary and semi-taut systems.
- Developed method statements for pre-installation of anchors, anchor test tension, polyester pre-stretching and FOWT hook-up options.
2. Mooring repair and sparing philosophy study
- Analysed repair strategies and sparing philosophy for six FOWT mooring systems covering hybrid catenary, semi-taut, and taut configurations.
- Reviewed historical data to identify probable mooring component failure modes.
- Developed sparing philosophy for each mooring system component.
3. Port facilities study: FOWT mooring storage and mobilisation
- Assessed storage, handling and mobilisation methodology for each mooring component.
- Developed delivery and installation schedules and prepared indicative operational costs to meet annual demand for up to 20 FOWT units per year.
- Developed port facility specification for various mooring configuration scenarios.
- Evaluated local port facilities against specified requirements.
4. Anchor feasibility study
- A feasibility study in relation to selection, fabrication, and installation of anchor solutions for a UK-based floating offshore wind farm with anchor loads in the range of 1000 – 2000 t
5. FOWT temporary mooring study
- Proposed technical solutions and cost estimates, considering preliminary temporary mooring design, indicative anchor design, installation/hook-up methodology and estimated costs for temporary mooring of FOWT foundations.
- These studies position InterMoor at the forefront of floating offshore wind development, driving innovation and efficiency for our customers.
