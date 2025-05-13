Vestas wins two orders in Germany, surpassing 1 GW of firm order intake for onshore wind

Vestas has received two firm orders in Germany, for the 22 MW Weisendorf project and 14 MW Bernau Albertshof II project.

With these orders, Vestas surpasses 1 GW of firm orders for its 7+ MW onshore wind turbine variants, including the V172-7.2 MW and V162-7.2 MW.

Jens Kück, Senior Vice President, NCE Sales Onshore, commented: “We are delighted to celebrate this 1 GW order intake milestone for our 7+ MW wind turbine variants. It shows that these variants have evolved into our customers’ preferred choice, especially in Germany. Leveraging the modular design approach of the proven EnVentus platform, our 7+ MW variants offer efficient energy production and a great business case in low to medium wind conditions. We are very happy with the performance of our four prototypes in the field in Denmark and Germany and are excited to begin installation of our customers turbines in Europe.”

As part of Vestas’ ongoing testing and validation program, the V162-7.2 MW prototype was commissioned in 2023, followed by the V172-7.2 MW in 2024. Two additional prototypes have since been commissioned, advancing the company’s focus on performance and reliability. Building on these developments, the first commercial units are now being installed in Germany in 2025.

Both variants have achieved multiple certifications – including the Maschinengutachten, Design Evaluation Conformity Statement, and Provisional Type Certificate – reflecting their technical maturity and readiness for deployment in Germany and broader global markets.

Since the launch of the EnVentus platform in 2019, Vestas has secured more than 19 GW of firm orders in 28 markets and installed more than 10 GW of EnVentus wind turbines, underlining its competitiveness across the world.

