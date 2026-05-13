ENOVA begins repowering project at Hiddels wind farm

ENOVA has started construction work on the repowering of the Hiddels wind farm, located in the Friesland district of Germany.

With a total capacity of 30 MW, the project is one of ENOVA’s next major expansion projects in the Weser-Ems region.

As part of the repowering project, 11 existing turbines built between 2000 – 2002 will first be dismantled, including nine Enercon E-66 turbines and two Vestas V66 turbines. This will be followed by the installation of five Vestas V150 turbines, each with a capacity of 6 MW. They are scheduled to go into operation in 2H27 and will then supply approximately 20 500 two-person households with green electricity. Additionally, ENOVA is investing in the grid infrastructure and building its own substation at the site, which will provide a direct, independent access to the power grid.

Fabian Tews, Lead Project Management at ENOVA, noted: “With construction now underway in Hiddels, we are moving forward with another repowering project in our core region according to schedule. At the same time, the project demonstrates the potential of modernising existing sites through state-of-the-art plant technology and optimised grid connectivity. We are increasing output at the site by a factor of 1.6, thereby making a significant contribution to sustainable energy supply in the region.”

ENOVA acquired the Hiddels wind farm, including the repowering permit, from a limited partnership fund in December 2024. As part of the project, the company is collaborating with the Project Group, which will operate one of the new turbines itself in the future. Project Ökovest GmbH is also responsible for co-ordinating and supervising the construction phase.

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