Full Circle strengthens operations with UK supply chain strategy

Full Circle, an independent wind turbine operations and maintenance (O&M) provider, has reshaped its operations by placing the UK at the centre of its supply chain network and entered into a strategic partnership with Global Delivery Solutions Ltd (GDS).

Full Circle has expanded its UK supply chain network to seven strategic locations: Livingston, Stornoway, Beverley, Bridgend, Northampton, Newquay, and Crumlin, with further expansion planned in Kendal. Increased local stock holding across these sites improves availability and responsiveness for customer turbines.

At the centre of the logistics model is a strategic partnership with GDS, a European logistics specialist with over 20 years’ experience. Under the agreement, GDS manages end-to-end logistics across standard freight, same-day delivery, and specialist transport.

In addition to the UK locations, GDS supports the company’s operations across eight sites in Italy, France, and Greece, including the warehouse at its headquarters in Amersfoort, the Netherlands, enabling efficient intracountry transfers across Full Circle’s key European markets.

Full Circle is one of the first European ISPs to introduce an integrated logistics partner.

Supply chain challenges in the wind industry have been impacting turbine downtime and productivity, and as a result, slowing the wider energy transition. Full Circle’s new logistics strategy is designed to improve responsiveness, reduce delays and customer downtime, strengthen stock availability, and create a more resilient supply chain network for turbine operations.

It also lowers the carbon footprint through more efficient deliveries and movement of parts between locations.

“Over the past year, we’ve taken a close look at how our supply chain needs to evolve to support both our customers’ wind turbine operations and maintenance requirements and our growth ambitions. With an average of 8000 parts transported each month and a strong growth pipeline ahead, this model delivers a more scalable and responsive approach that better reflects where our customers operate.

“Supply chain disruption has become normalised in our industry, but it shouldn’t be. Our strategic partnership with GDS allows us to take control, embed dedicated logistics capability, and deliver faster, more reliable outcomes for our customers – while reducing environmental impact. This is exactly the kind of long term, practical change Full Circle is focused on,” said Phil Goleby, CEO, Full Circle Wind Services.

“Our focus is on delivering flexible, reliable logistics solutions that adapt to our customers’ needs. Working with Full Circle, we’ve implemented a model that combines dedicated resources with integrated systems, enabling efficient execution across a wide range of delivery requirements,” added Phil Bains, Manag-ing Director, Global Delivery Solutions Ltd.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!