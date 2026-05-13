Iberdrola expands generation capacity in Italy with new wind project

Iberdrola has reached an agreement to acquire a wind power plant with an installed capacity of 40 MW, located in Basilicata, Italy, from Belenergia, an Italian-based renewable energy group, and RGREEN INVEST, a French investment firm focused on green infrastructure investments in the energy transition sector.

The asset, which was commissioned in 2018 and benefits from a long-term incentive scheme that guarantees stable cash flows, is located close to the Lucania Complex, where Iberdrola is developing different plants including Montelungo PV (20 MW), which is currently under construction.

This plant also adds to the Etruria Complex, which already has a capacity of 174 MW – following the recent acquisition of a solar photovoltaic (PV) plant in Lazio – and to Fenix, a 243 MW solar PV project, the largest to date in Italy, bringing Iberdrola to approximately 450 MW of installed renewable capacity in the country.

The transaction, which remains subject to customary closing conditions, strengthens Iberdrola’s portfolio in the region and underscores its firm commitment to continued growth in Italy, in line with its strategy of investing in generation technologies that promote energy security and competitiveness.

The acquisition is also fully aligned with the group’s Strategic Plan, which focuses on generation projects with long-term contracts in countries with strong credit ratings and stable, predictable, and attractive regulatory frameworks.

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