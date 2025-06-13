Full Circle secures long-term O&M contract for wind farm extension in Scotland

Full Circle Wind Services, a leading independent multi-brand wind turbine service provider, has revealed its latest long-term operations and maintenance (O&M) agreement for the Muirhall wind farm extension, located in South Lanarkshire, Scotland.

The farm has been operational for approximately 10 years and was originally developed by Muirhall Energy Ltd.

Under this contract, Full Circle will provide comprehensive servicing, including major component replacements and preventive maintenance, for two Senvion M114 turbines, each with a capacity of 3.2 MW.

The contract was originally signed by the farm’s previous owners, Muirhall Energy Ltd. The project, along with the agreement, was recently acquired by the Blackfinch Group and remains a landmark development. At the time of its installation in 2014, it featured the UK’s tallest onshore wind turbines, with a tip height of 147 m and 60 m blades. The farm generates approximately 19 GWh of renewable energy each year – enough to power around 5500 homes annually.

Billy Stevenson, CEO of Full Circle, commented: “Farms such as Muirhall play a vital role in advancing renewable energy while making meaningful contributions to the communities they serve. Full Circle is proud to support this farm by delivering O&M services that prioritise both exceptional performance and local impact.”

Alan Gorman, Investment Director at Blackfinch Energy, added: “At Blackfinch, we are dedicated to advancing Scotland’s renewable energy sector while creating lasting benefits for local communities. Muirhall further strengthens our renewable energy portfolio, offering stability and consistent returns for investors. Full Circle’s proven expertise with Senvion turbines and commitment to high-quality O&M services makes them an ideal partner in ensuring the continued success of the Muirhall wind farm extension.”

Any O&M work required at Muirhall wind farm extension will be supported by Full Circle’s recently established warehouse in Livingston, Scotland, which ensures rapid access to critical parts and equipment. A dedicated local team of Senvion-trained service technicians will be responsible for maintaining and optimising site performance, reflecting Full Circle’s commitment to both technical excellence and community investment.

