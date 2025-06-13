Low Carbon submits planning applications for Scottish onshore wind projects

Leading UK renewable energy company, Low Carbon, has announced the successful submission of two Section 36 planning applications to the Scottish government’s Energy Consents Unit (ECU).

The applications are for the proposed High Brenfield wind farm (62 MW) in Argyll and Bute and Glen Lednock wind farm (118 MW) in Perth and Kinross, which combined have a capacity of 180 MW, and if approved will play a key role supporting the UK’s decarbonisation targets.

Once operational, it is estimated that the wind farms will generate enough clean electricity to power more than 175 000 homes and avoid approximately 240 000 tpy of CO 2 emissions.

The announcement represents a key milestone for Low Carbon’s wind team and underscores the company’s continued commitment to accelerating the clean energy transition, with a renewables pipeline of around 16 GW globally.

Andy Sloan, Project Development Director at Low Carbon, said: “Submitting two Section 36 applications is a landmark moment for Low Carbon in Scotland. These projects reflect our intent to become a leading player in onshore wind, building on the strong foundations we’ve established through our solar and battery portfolio across the UK and Europe.

“High Brenfield and Glen Lednock represent the next phase of our journey, not only do they have the potential to play a crucial role supporting UK climate change targets, but they also reflect our commitment to forming long-term, sustainable energy partnerships with local communities.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

