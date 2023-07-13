RWE to build two new onshore wind farms in Italy

RWE is expanding its wind business in Italy. Following the commissioning of Selinus wind farm at the end of 2022, the company has taken the final investment decision to build two new onshore wind farms in Apulia region, with a planned total capacity of 108 MW. Both of the projects (San Severo, located in San Severo Municipality and Mondonuovo, located in Mesagne Municipality) have already received building permits. The total investment volume amounts to approximately €180 million.

“We at RWE are excited to have two onshore wind farms ready to be built in our key market Italy. San Severo and Mondonuovo will make the best use of wind in Italy to drive forward the energy transition. This is a big step on our way to reach 1 GW of enewables capacity in Italy,” said Katja Wünschel, CEO of RWE Renewables Europe and Australia.

San Severo

This project, which will have an installed capacity of 54 MW, is located in San Severo municipality in Foggia province. 12 turbines with a capacity of 4.5 MW each are scheduled to be installed and commissioned 4Q24. RWE plans to start construction in Autumn.

Mondonuovo

9 turbines with a capacity of 6 MW each are planned to be installed in Mesagne municipality, in Brindisi province. Construction of the 54 MW project is scheduled to start in the beginning of 2024 and the facility is to be commissioned mid-2025.

