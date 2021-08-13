Vårgrønn, Agder Energi and GIG to develop offshore wind in Norway

Vårgrønn, Agder Energi and Green Investment Group (GIG) have joined forces to develop offshore wind in Norway’s Sørlige Nordsjø II zone.

Vårgrønn and Agder Energi have worked together for the initial development activity and are now announcing a broadening of the partnership as GIG, one of the world’s largest green infrastructure developers, enters the consortium. The consortium will bid for a site in the Norwegian Sørlige Nordsjø II area, comprising up to 3 GW of new offshore wind capacity.

The Sørlige Nordsjø II zone is one of two areas opened to licensing for offshore wind development by the Norwegian Government. With proximity to the European power market, shallow sea depths, good wind conditions, and nearby complementary industries, the Sørlige Nordsjø II area is particularly suitable for large-scale power production. Norway has the acreage, wind resources and supply chain needed to become an offshore wind superpower.

Vision 50 GW in 2050, a socio-economic analysis conducted by Thema Consulting on behalf of Agder Energi and Vårgrønn, shows how offshore wind in Norway can generate large amounts of renewable power to the European markets, creating an employment effect of up more than 50 000 FTEs and a market for goods and services exceeding NOK100 billion/yr in Norway towards 2050.

Vårgrønn and Agder Energi will each own 37.5% and GIG will own 25% of the consortium. Vårgrønn will be the project manager.

Vårgrønn is a Norwegian renewable energy developer founded by global energy company Eni and the Norwegian energy entrepreneur HitecVision, both companies with a long history in the offshore energy sector and strong commitment to contributing to the energy transition. The same partnership also established Vår Energi and building on this longstanding collaboration, Vårgrønn provides unique Norwegian offshore competence, local knowledge, financial expertise, and entrepreneurial drive to the consortium.

Agder Energi is one of Norway’s leading producers of clean, renewable hydroelectric power, with long experience in in renewables development, subsea interconnectors and power system engineering. It is the regional grid operator in the Norwegian landing area for the onshore connection from Sørlige Nordsjø II and has strong power system capabilities, providing essential local knowledge and expertise to the consortium.

Macquarie’s GIG has funded more than £25 billion (more than NOK300 billion) of green energy projects globally. It has full capabilities in offshore wind development, construction, and operations, with an offshore wind portfolio consisting of 11 GW capacity installed or under development. This makes GIG one of the world’s most experienced offshore wind developers.

