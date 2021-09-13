Vestas secures new wind turbine order with wpd AG

Vestas has secured a 50 MW order with German developer and operator of renewable energy projects, wpd AG, for three projects – Chuangwei 2, Leadway 2 and Hsinyuan wind farms in Taiwan.

The Hsinyuan wind farm includes six V136-4.2 MW turbines with 112 m towers, featuring the largest onshore turbine rotors in Taiwan, which will maximise energy production for the site’s medium wind conditions. Chuangwei 2 and Leadway 2 wind farms will be installed with four and two V117-4.2 MW turbines with 91.5 m towers, respectively.

With this order, Vestas’ total onshore order intake in Taiwan will exceed more than 330 MW of which more than 110 MW have been done in collaboration with wdp AG.

“We are pleased to extend our long-term partnership with our global key account, wpd in Taiwan” said Purvin Patel, President and Chief Executive Officer of Vestas Asia Pacific. “We would like to thank wpd for entrusting Vestas with these projects and strengthening our working relationship in this region. We remain committed to developing the wind industry in Taiwan and driving the adoption of renewable energy in the region”.

"The current supply order to Vestas initiates the next phase of our growth strategy in Asia, where we aim to further expand our strong position in the Taiwanese wind energy market and accelerate our developments in other Asian markets," added Achim Berge Olsen, Chief Operating Officer of wpd AG.

The order includes a long-term Active Output Management 4000 (AOM 4000) service agreement for the wind farms, to ensure optimised performance and long-term business case certainty for the customer.

Deliveries are expected to begin in 2Q2022, while commissioning is planned for 4Q2022.

