SUSI acquires Vietnamese wind farm

SUSI Partners, on behalf of the SUSI Asia Energy Transition Fund (SAETF), has signed an agreement to acquire the 39 MW Dam Nai wind farm located in the Vietnam province of Ninh Thu?n from Norwegian-based renewable energy company Scatec ASA. SAETF will also take over Scatec’s Vietnam-based operating company to facilitate a further expansion in the country.

The Dam Nai wind farm will become a cornerstone asset of SAETF’s utility scale renewable energy platform Sustainable Asia Renewable Assets (SARA). Together with the associated operating company, it will provide an anchor for the development, construction, and operation of further utility scale renewable energy projects in nearby regions.

SARA consolidates ownership of SAETF’s grid scale renewable energy projects across the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. As the first operating project of the platform, Dam Nai adds crucial scale to the platform and provides access to a growing and increasingly liberalised Vietnamese utility scale renewables market.

SAETF invests in sustainable energy infrastructure projects in South-east Asia. Its current portfolio consists of seven investments in Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, and Cambodia with a focus on utility scale renewable energy projects and distributed generation projects on commercial and industrial sites.

