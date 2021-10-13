Jan De Nul signs contract for Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 wind farms

Ørsted Wind Power A/S (Ørsted) and Jan De Nul Group (Jan De Nul) have announced the signing of the final contract for the transport and installation of 107 monopile foundations and one offshore substation topside at Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farms. The transport and installation will start in 2023 and will be the first assignment for Les Alizés, the next generation offshore installation vessel of Jan De Nul.

The 242 MW Gode Wind 3 and 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 wind farms are owned and developed by the Danish renewable energy company, Ørsted.

Both wind farms will use 11 MW Siemens Gamesa turbines and are located in the German North Sea. The Borkum Riffgrund 3 more particularly will be located adjacent to Ørsted's existing offshore wind farms Borkum Riffgrund 1 and Borkum Riffgrund 2. Gode Wind 3 will be close to Ørsted's Gode Wind 1 and 2.

Jan De Nul’s scope includes the transport and installation of 106 wind turbine monopile foundations and one offshore substation foundation, including associated topside. For the first time, Ørsted will be using monopiles without the need of installing a transition piece for connecting turbine and foundation. Before installation, scour protection will be installed at all 107 monopiles locations.

Delivery is foreseen to be completed in 2024. Once completed, these wind farms will generate enough electricity to power approximately 1.2 million German households every year. The projects are subject to Ørsted’s Final Investment Decision (FID).

About Les Alizés

Les Alizés is currently under construction and is planned to be delivered in 2022. It will mainly be used for the construction of offshore wind farms, but with an impressive crane it is also extremely suitable for decommissioning offshore oil and gas platforms.

It is fitted with a highly advanced exhaust filtering system by means of a Selective Catalytic Reduction system and a Diesel Particulate Filter, making it the very first seagoing installation vessel of its kind to be an Ultra-Low Emission vessel (ULEv), moreover Stage V-certified.

Thanks to its dimensions and impressive lifting and loading capacities, Les Alizés will be able to load out, transport and install multiple units of the largest and heaviest wind turbine foundations. In addition, as a crane vessel that floats, it will be able to install heavier and larger foundations into deeper waters and in more challenging seabed conditions.

This vessel investment is a response to the global trend within the offshore wind energy sector to design and install increasingly larger wind turbines.

About Gode Wind 3 and Borkum Riffgrund 3 wind farms

Located in the German Bight, these wind farms are owned and developed by Ørsted Wind Power A/S.

Gode Wind 3 will have a 242 MW capacity.

Borkum Riffgrund 3 will have a 900 MW capacity.

The wind turbines will be Siemens Gamesa 11.0-200 DD turbines.

The projects were awarded to Ørsted by means of auctions in 2017 and 2018.

The wind farms are expected to be fully operational in 2024 (Gode Wind 3) and 2025 (Borkum Riffgrund 3).