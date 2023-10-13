ABS approve floating offshore wind design

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued an approval in principle (AiP) to ECO TLPTM and MOCEAN-Offshore BV for its floating offshore wind turbine support structure.

The unique design from ECO TLP utilises slip-formed cylindrical concrete hulls and gravity anchors, which, when combined with a tension-leg mooring system, has a smaller footprint than traditional structures using steel column-stabilised hulls.

“Offshore floating wind will play a key role in the global energy transition by expanding the reach of renewable generating capacity to waters that are too deep for fixed-bottom wind projects. ABS is proud to support innovative companies like ECO TLP Inc. who are designing structures that address and solve challenges related to offshore wind’s manufacture, installation and cost,” said Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore.

“ECO TLP simplifies the 250 – 2000 m floating wind installation process. Looking at both capital and operational expenses, we are an extremely low-cost solution, incorporating available, non-proprietary components and standard local labour support across the globe,” added Nicole Johnson Murphy, CEO, ECO TLP Inc.

The project is now with ABS for the next phase, FEED.

ABS certified the first US offshore wind project in Orsted's Block Island. Worldwide, ABS certified the first semisubmersible floating offshore wind turbine, WindFloat I; classed the world's largest floating wind turbine at the time of installation with Windfloat Atlantic developed and operated by Ocean Winds; classed Kincardine, the world’s largest grid-connected floating offshore wind farm; and performed statutory reviews on behalf of International Registries Inc. (IRI) for Kincardine.

