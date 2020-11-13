MHI Vestas installs wind turbine for Kincardine floating offshore wind farm

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind (MHI Vestas) has installed an offshore wind turbine on a floating platform for Cobra Group’s Kincardine offshore wind project in Scotland.

The first V164-9.5 MW turbine was installed on a Principle Power WindFloat platform, the first of five such units to be installed at the Kincardine project.

This advance in turbine nameplate capacity is a continuation of MHI Vestas’ world-leading floating wind credentials, including the recent installation of WindFloat Atlantic.

The five units at the project will be installed approximately 15 km off the coast of Kincardineshire, Scotland, at water depths ranging from 60 m to 80 m. This first 9.5 MW unit is expected to be anchored at the project site in December 2020.

Kincardine is expected to power approximately 35 000 Scottish households.