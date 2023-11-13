MET Green Assets Holding becomes strategic partner of SwissWinds

MET Green Assets Holding AG is taking a 25% stake in SwissWinds Holding SA and its subsidiaries. The two partners will together establish wind farms in Switzerland.

SwissWinds has already constructed the highest wind farm in Europe on the Nufenen Pass, at 2478 m above sea level, which is located on the highest mountain pass with a paved road in Switzerland. Further projects, primarily located in the canton of Valais, will be developed or brought to a ready-to-build status in the coming years.

Martin Senn, Founder of SwissWinds, said: “Wind turbines supply 60% of electricity in the winter months – exactly when Switzerland faces a risk of a gap in its electricity supply.”

MET Green Assets Holding AG, headquartered in Baar (Switzerland), is MET Group’s rapidly growing renewable energy unit. Convinced that the shift to renewable energy is crucial to creating a healthy and liveable planet for present and future generations, MET Green Assets Holding is investing in renewable energy projects in Europe. The focus is on onshore wind farms and solar plants.

In this context, MET Green Assets Holding has acquired a 25% stake in SwissWinds Holding SA and its subsidiaries and has become a strategic partner of SwissWinds. Together, the two partners will implement wind farm projects in Switzerland.

“We are delighted that with our stake in SwissWinds, we are getting active in our company's home market for the first time and will make a targeted effort to use the wind potential in Switzerland,” explained Christian Hürlimann, Renewables CEO of MET Group.

