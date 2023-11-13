Octopus takes stake in 288 MW wind farm

Octopus Energy’s generation arm has made its first investment in Germany’s offshore wind sector as it rapidly scales its renewables activity in the country.

Octopus has taken a 5% stake in Butendiek, an 80-turbine offshore wind farm that sits 32 km west of the island of Sylt in the North Sea. The wind farm has been operational since 2015, has a capacity of 288 MW, generating enough clean power for 370 000 homes.

The deal marks the next step in Octopus’ global offshore wind strategy and follows hot on the heels of the company’s decision to channel more than €1 billion of investment into green energy and infrastructure in Germany by 2030.

The global energy and technology group entered Germany's renewable market last year. Since then it has also invested in four onshore wind farms with a combined capacity of 100 MW – enough power for 100 000 homes – with several more projects already in the pipeline.

Earlier this year, Octopus also launched its world-first ‘Fan Club’ tariff in Germany, offering discounted electricity to customers who live nearby two of its wind farms when it’s windy.

Octopus plans to unleash US$20 billion in offshore wind investment globally. Besides Germany, it has invested in offshore wind farms in the UK and the Netherlands, as well as in developers of new offshore wind projects in countries including Norway, Sweden and South Korea.

Germany is the world’s third-largest offshore wind market, after China and Britain, with over 8 GW already up and running. Its bold 70 GW target for offshore wind capacity by 2045 underscores its green ambitions.

“The prospects for offshore wind globally are incredibly promising. The more projects we realise, the faster we will see energy bills come down and end our reliance on dirty fossil fuels,” said Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation. Germany is a global trailblazer in offshore wind and en route to becoming Europe’s largest offshore wind market. We are thrilled to have made our first investment in the sector and plan to help the country achieve its ambitious target, with more deals across a range of renewable technologies coming soon.”

