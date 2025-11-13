New floating wind test rig project to break new ground in Aberdeen

Foundations for one of the world’s only large scale mooring line test rigs will soon be laid at the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult’s Floating Wind Innovation Centre in Aberdeen.

The mooring line rig will enable critical technology development by providing access to essential test facilities for large scale synthetic mooring lines, which are unavailable at the scale and with the functionality, anywhere else in the world.

There is limited capacity and capability in the existing rig market, and the rig being developed in partnership with Apollo, will be designed to specifically meet the requirements of the floating wind sector.

Peter MacDonald, Head of Engineering at ORE Catapult, said: “A market-leading rig of this kind will create a game changing economic opportunity for Aberdeen and the North East of Scotland.

“Mooring line innovation is essential to address the specific requirements of floating offshore wind, including new materials, and this mooring line test rig will provide a catalyst for further investment in the region.

“We are delighted to receive support from the Scottish government and the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ) for this project – supporting the growth of floating offshore wind and propelling us towards our clean power targets.”

Lack of access to test rigs in the UK could significantly delay floating wind projects. Crucially, this new rig will provide much needed local access to develop new products and provide the testing required for operational deployment.

The project has secured £1.1 million for the first phase from both the Scottish government’s Just Transition Fund and from the Energy Transition Zone (ETZ Ltd). The project has been awarded £500 000 from the Scottish government’s Just Transition Fund – focused on offshore wind infrastructure and supply chain development in the North East and Moray region. This will include installing the rig foundations, clearing the site, drainage, creating an access road and ensuring it is securely fenced – making it ‘shovel ready’ for installation of the rig at the Hareness Road site.

Nigel Robinson, Marine Energies Director at Apollo, added: “We are very excited to be working with ORE Catapult and the local supply chain to deliver this critical piece of validation equipment. The scope of work aligns ideally with our detailed design capability and there is an excellent opportunity for the local supply chain to undertake the build-out. It will be great to see mooring validation centred here on the North East of Scotland.”

Work on the Aberdeen site is due to start in January 2026.

