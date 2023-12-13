Havfram Wind signs contract with RWE for Nordseecluster offshore wind projects

As anticipated in the preferred supplier agreement announced on 13 April 2023, Havfram and RWE have signed a contract for the transportation and installation of turbines for RWE’s Nordseecluster projects. The projects combine four wind farm sites in the eastern part of the German North Sea and will have a total capacity of up to 1.6 GW.

Havfram Wind is to transport and support the installation of 104 Vestas offshore wind turbines with a capacity of 15 MW each, which are to be installed throughout two construction phases. Both of Havfram Wind’s newbuild state-of-the-art wind turbine installation vessels will be utilised throughout both phases. Turbine installation of the two wind farms in Phase A is expected to start in 2026, and offshore construction works for Phase B are scheduled to begin in 2028.

Nordseecluster is expected to supply green electricity to the equivalent of 1.6 million German households every year as of 2029.

Even Larsen, CEO of Havfram Wind, stated: “We are very pleased to successfully conclude the negotiations with RWE for the Nordseecluster projects. RWE is an experienced developer and the trust in Havfram Wind for projects of such scale is proof of our growing position in the market. We will provide the most modern fleet in the industry, operated by highly skilled teams with profound expertise.”

Sven Schulemann, RWE’s Managing Director of the Nordseecluster, added: “We want to achieve substantial economies of scale and leverage synergies during the development, construction, and operation of the four wind farms. The agreement with Havfram Wind, which encompasses all four projects, attests to the efficiency of concentrating activities such as procurement.”

All deliverables are subject to final investment decisions for each of the individual phases of Nordseecluster (A and B).

