RWE Offshore Wind Japan Murakami-Tainai K.K. has been selected in a consortium together with Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Osaka Gas Co., Ltd. to deliver a commercial-scale offshore wind project off the coast of the cities of Murakami and Tainai, Niigata Prefecture, Japan. The Japanese Government has appointed the consortium to develop, construct and operate a fixed-bottom offshore wind farm off the country’s west coast. This is in line with the country’s commitment to expanding offshore wind capacity as an integral part of its sustainable energy goal to become carbon neutral by 2050.

With a planned capacity of 684 MW, the project will make a significant contribution to the country’s renewable energy targets as well as its economic growth and environmental sustainability. The project will also foster local job creation and strengthen domestic as well as regional supply chains. Full commissioning is scheduled for June 2029. The wind farm is expected to consist of 38 wind turbines.

“Offshore wind is increasingly gaining momentum in Japan and I am Happy that we together with our Japanese partners have been selected to deliver this project as a trusted partner to the Japanese Government. This marks RWE’s first success in an offshore wind tender in Japan and the wider APAC region. This success reflects the collective strength, expertise and commitment of RWE and our consortium partners,” said Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE AG.

As a next step, the partners will coordinate with the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) for the approval of the public occupancy plan. In addition, the partners will continue to engage and work closely together with local partners, authorities, communities and fisheries to ensure a seamless realization of this offshore wind farm.

Consolidating complementary strengths, RWE and its partners strongly promote the development of offshore wind as a major renewables energy source in Japan.

