Sarens signs MoU with Prumo Logística and Port of Açu

Sarens has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Prumo Logística and the Port of Açu whereby the parties undertake to study new solutions to facilitate logistical manoeuvres and the transport of materials for the construction of offshore wind farms in the port and industrial complex of São João da Barra, located in the north of the State of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil.

This agreement, coinciding with the visit of HRH Princess Astrid of Belgium to the Belgian economic mission in Brazil, is the first one signed by Sarens for the development of offshore wind projects in the country, although it has been working in other industrial sectors since 2008. It will assess which logistics solutions are best suited for the transfer of turbines, blades, and other materials used for the construction of offshore wind farms using special heavy lifting, designed transport and crane operation services.

Currently, Brazil already has an offshore potential of more than 1200 GW, of which 480 GW is through fixed foundations and 748 GW through floating foundations, according to a study carried out by independent consultancy DNV on behalf of the World Bank Group. This same study cites the abundance of resources and their location close to major demand points as some of the keys to the growth in importance of offshore wind energy, which could lead to a growth of 96 GW of capacity by 2050, representing approximately 20% of the entire energy mix.

Carl Sarens, Technical Solutions, Projects and Engineering Director, said: “We are excited to embark on this new chapter in Brazil’s offshore wind industry through our partnership with Prumo Logística and the Port of Açu. This agreement represents a significant step toward developing innovative logistics solutions tailored for the offshore wind sector. Sarens is proud to bring our global expertise in heavy lifting and transport to support Brazil’s renewable energy ambitions and help position the Port of Açu as a hub for the offshore wind value chain.”

Through this agreement, the port of Açu is expected to become a key hub to support the consolidation of the offshore wind industry in Brazil. This port and industrial complex is located near one of the points with the greatest potential for the development of offshore wind projects in the country, is connected to the National Interconnected System (SIN), and can benefit from the synergies already existing with other industries, such as the oil and gas one.

In addition, this port will become a reference in terms of manufacturing and assembly of the elements necessary for the construction of offshore wind farms, thus attracting manufacturers of turbines, blades or cables, among others.

Mauro Andrade, Executive Director of Business Development at Prumo, added: “We want to combine integrated logistics and be an operational and maintenance hub with more competitive costs for the offshore wind industry in Brazil.”

Sarens has been a proud contributor to Brazil’s growth since 2008, with a strong presence in the country’s industrial sectors. Our personnel, equipment, and solutions – such as the 2000 t capacity Tadano PC9600, which has been stationed at Porto do Açu since 2014 – have supported the development of Brazilian ports and shipyards, helping them play a vital role in both regional and global markets.

Looking ahead, Sarens is excited to build on these partnerships and continue to play a significant role in Brazil’s energy transition – whether in offshore wind or hydrogen initiatives.

