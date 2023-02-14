Seaway7 awarded offshore wind contract

Seaway 7, part of the Subsea7 Group, has been awarded a large contract for an undisclosed offshore wind farm project.

The scope includes the transport and installation of inner-array and export power cables and respective cable protection systems.

Operations on the project are expected to commence in 2023 and continue through 2024 and 2025.

The contract is subject to final investment decision by the client.

