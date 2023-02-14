Seaway7 awarded offshore wind contract
Published by Jessica Casey,
Deputy Editor
Energy Global,
Seaway 7, part of the Subsea7 Group, has been awarded a large contract for an undisclosed offshore wind farm project.
The scope includes the transport and installation of inner-array and export power cables and respective cable protection systems.
Operations on the project are expected to commence in 2023 and continue through 2024 and 2025.
The contract is subject to final investment decision by the client.
For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.
Energy Global's Winter 2022 issue
The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.
Read the article online at: https://www.energyglobal.com/wind/14022023/seaway7-awarded-offshore-wind-contract/