RWE installs substations for Nordseecluster A offshore wind farm

Around 50 km north of the island of Juist, the Nordseecluster is taking shape – a joint offshore wind project between RWE (51%) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49%).

A ‘wedding’, as the installation of a substation onto its foundation is known, has now been celebrated at the offshore construction site. This event could be witnessed twice in recent days, as the two substations of the Nordseecluster A, each around 40 m long and 22 m high, were installed. One topside weighs around 1800 t, the other around 2500 t.

Tobias Keitel, Chief Technology Officer RWE Offshore Wind, said: “I would like to thank everyone involved in implementing our 1.6 GW Nordseecluster, which is significantly expanding RWE's offshore wind portfolio and making an important contribution to a sustainable and reliable energy system. At the ‘double wedding’, the two heaviest components were installed – a visible sign that we are making excellent progress with the work at sea. We will begin installing the first turbines this summer. The first phase of the Nordseecluster will be fully operational from 2027.”

The journey of the two substations began in Saint-Nazaire, France, on the premises of the manufacturer Chantiers de l’Atlantique. They were transported across the North Sea, a journey lasting about a week, before being placed on their foundations by the floating heavy-lift crane, Gulliver, operated by SCALDIS. The foundations had already been installed at the end of 2025.

Nordseecluster A will be connected via two separate grid connections, which is why two offshore substations are required. The electricity generated by the wind turbines of Nordseecluster A will be fed into the two substations, where it will be stepped up to the required transmission voltage. From there, the electricity will be transmitted to the grid operator’s converter station and then transported to the mainland.

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