VARD signs contract for two CSOVs

VARD has signed a contract with an undisclosed Taiwanese customer for the design and construction of two commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV). The vessels are of VARD 4 39 design which is a new design from VARD.

The customer has appointed VARD to design and construct two CSOVs’ of VARD 4 39 design. This is a new design from VARD and a highly versatile all-round platform for sustainable windfarm support operations both as a service vessel for the wind farms and for the building and installation phase.

The vessels are prepared with a large external deck and a hull shape that both supports the fuel efficient CSOV operation and future integration of a modular power and fibre optic cable lay and repair spread.

The vessels have been developed with large design flexibility to accommodate future operational demands. The design has focus on environmental footprint with an efficient machinery and propulsion set-up for high station keeping capabilities, improved workability, and operational reliability.

The design includes a full electrical equipment package as part of a forward-leaning strategy in the electrification of and delivery of enhanced reliable operations onboard the ships. This includes a powerful battery package, crane, and W2W gangway system. The CSOVs’ are also prepared for future fuels.

The vessels have an aggregated hotel capacity of 120 persons, whereof 90 is allocated in large single cabins. Operational centres such as offices, briefing rooms, conference room, and dayrooms have been designed to meet a high standard in the market.

