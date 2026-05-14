Ckhúri wind farm reaches commercial operation date

Mainstream has announced that the Ckhúri wind farm has received the certificate confirming the commencement of commercial operations (COD) from the Coordinador Eléctrico Nacional (National Electricity Coordinator), marking a key milestone in the delivery of clean, renewable energy to Chile.

Located in Calama, Antofagasta Region, the 109.2 MW wind farm comprises 26 Vestas turbines and is expected to supply clean energy equivalent to the consumption of approximately 166 000 homes. It provides energy, especially at night when solar generation decreases, strengthening Mainstream’s contribution to the National Electric System and Chile’s energy transition.

Manuel Tagle, General Manager, Mainstream Chile, commented: “This is a significant milestone for our company, made possible by the tremendous commitment of everyone at Mainstream here in Chile. I want to especially thank our teams for this important step. This achievement truly reflects the hard work, resilience, and determination of a team committed to moving forward, even under challenging conditions, achieving the ultimate goal of bringing to fruition a key project for our company and the development of renewable energy in Chile.”

The Ckhúri wind farm is part of Huemul Energía platform, which together with Condor Energía, adds 1.22 GW of renewable energy, reinforcing Mainstream’s long-term presence in Chile.

Julie Berg, Group CEO, added: “This milestone further strengthens our Andes Renovables platform in Chile, a diversified portfolio of wind and solar assets located from north to south in the country. With Ckhúri, Mainstream now has nine operational assets in Chile and a total installed capacity of 1222 MW. I am very proud of the work of the Mainstream Chile team, and of their continued contribution to the development of a cleaner and more sustainable energy matrix in the country.”

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