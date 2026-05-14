Ørsted and PGE kick off offshore installation of Baltica 2 project

Ørsted and PGE are moving ahead with full scale offshore construction activities on the Baltica 2 project. The first foundations have been installed in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea. With this project, Ørsted and PGE are building Poland’s largest offshore wind farm?of 1.5 GW – enough to power 2.5 million Polish households.

During the installation campaign, which is being carried out by Van Oord, 111 monopiles will be installed: 107 as foundations for wind turbines and 4 for the offshore substations. The installation process will continue until?4Q26.?

The monopiles for Baltica 2 are about?100 m, with diameters of more than 10 m, and weigh 1500 t on average. Once installed offshore, these structures are designed to support wind turbines for?up to 30 years?in harsh marine conditions.?Each monopile has a unique geometry?tailored?to its specific location.??

The?Baltica 2 offshore wind farm will be built,?owned,?and?operated?in a 50/50 partnership between Ørsted and Poland’s largest energy company, PGE Polska Grupa?Energetyczna.?The wind farm, which will be?located?approximately?40 km?off the Polish coast near?Ustka, is expected to be fully commissioned in 2027.??

Baltica 2 has a 25-year inflation-protected contract for difference (CfD) in place with the Polish state. The wind farm has obtained all permits and has signed a grid connection contract with the Polish transmission system operator, PSE.?

Rasmus Errboe, CEO?of Ørsted, said:?“We’re pleased to mark the start of offshore construction with the?first monopile installations?on Baltica 2.?Poland and Europe need offshore wind?to strengthen their energy security. Building a secure, resilient, and sustainable Europe is more important than ever. I?wish to thank?the Polish government for its support, and I want to thank our partner, PGE, for working with us to reach this?point. Together,?we’re?writing a new chapter in the history of the Polish energy sector, and?we’re?setting up an industry that will bring jobs and industrial development to Poland for decades to come.”?

Dariusz Lubera, CEO of PGE, commented:?“The commencement of construction on the Baltica 2 Offshore Wind Farm in the Baltic Sea is a?breakthrough moment?not only for the PGE Group,?but also for the entire Polish energy sector. It also sends a clear signal to the market that PGE, as a leader, is taking responsibility for?the country's energy transition – we’re launching the largest renewable energy project in Poland in terms of capacity,?which is being constructed?in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea. The first electricity will flow from these installations in just one year. Once completed, the 1.5 GW wind farm will generate 5 – 6 TWh of energy annually, equivalent to the annual electricity demand of approximately 2.5 million households. Our investment strengthens Poland's energy security, provides a stable source of zero-emission energy, and simultaneously reduces dependence on fossil fuel imports.”

Govert van Oord, CEO of?Van?Oord, added:?“Van Oord is proud to be the installation contractor for the foundations of Baltica 2, making a significant contribution to the energy transition in Poland. By deploying our offshore installation vessel Aeolus and heavy-lift vessel Svanen, supported by highly experienced crews and proven offshore expertise, we ensure safe, timely delivery to?the highest standards. Offshore installation is complex and weather dependent, and our priority is to execute every operation with the utmost care for people and the Baltic Sea environment. This milestone reflects close collaboration with Ørsted, PGE, and partners across the supply chain, building on five successful projects with Ørsted to date. Together, we share the ambition to further develop offshore wind as a reliable and sustainable source of energy.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2026 is here! The Spring issue starts with a report about price cannibalisation, and the effects on the renewable energy industry before moving on to articles on topics including electrical infrastructure, solar optimisation, and site surveys and mapping, with contributors from industry leaders such as CESI SpA, APEM Group, North Star, and more – don’t miss out!