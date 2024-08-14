Windcat entrusts Anglo-Eastern with managing CSOVs

As part of CMB.TECH, Windcat, Europe’s leading offshore personnel transfer company, has ordered six Elevation Series CSOVs in partnership with Damen Shipyards. Windcat will now partner with Anglo-Eastern for the technical and crewing management of these vessels.

Windcat already placed its confidence in Anglo-Eastern Technical Services (AETS), Anglo-Eastern's technical consulting arm, to oversee the construction of six sophisticated future-proof commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) in October 2021. These vessels will enter Anglo-Eastern's management upon delivery, strengthening the relationship between Anglo-Eastern and the CMB.TECH group, specifically in establishing a partnership with Windcat. The signing of the ship management agreement for the first vessel was completed on 19 July 2024 in Hong Kong. This partnership represents a significant development in Anglo-Eastern's strategy to expand its technical consulting services and fleet management capabilities in the offshore renewable energy sector.

The CSOVs are specialised vessels that remain in offshore wind farms for up to 30 days, providing maintenance materials and accommodation for up to 90 technicians in hotel-style facilities. These 87 m long, 20 m wide CSOVs will be powered by hydrogen. A total of six vessels will be constructed at the Ha Long Shipyard in Vietnam and operated by Windcat. The first Windcat CSOV will be delivered into operations in 2025. The walk-to-work (W2W) arrangement includes active motion-compensated gangways for enhanced operational efficiency.

Equipped with four azimuth thrusters (stern and bow), and a motion-compensated crane, these CSOVs are designed to meet the highest operational and safety standards. The vessels will also provide state-of-the-art living quarters for industrial personnel, ensuring comfort and connectivity with STARLINK-supported network systems.

In line with CMB.TECH's commitment to decarbonising the shipping industry, these vessels will be equipped with dual-fuel hydrogen engines, enabling lower emissions. Notably, these are the first ships of this type to operate using hydrogen. This groundbreaking initiative underscores the shared vision of Anglo-Eastern and CMB.TECH to advance the maritime industry towards a sustainable future.

“Anglo-Eastern is grateful for the trust placed in us by Windcat to be a part of this innovative project developing the next generation of hydrogen-powered offshore vessels,” said, Bjorn Hojgaard, CEO of Anglo-Eastern. “By combining our deep industry knowledge and shared vision for a greener future, we are confident this investment in clean energy technology will pave the way for more environmentally responsible maritime solutions.”

Willem Van Der Wel, Windcat’s Managing Director, added: “For us at Windcat, partnering with Anglo-Eastern represents a step forward in our mission to set the standard in the offshore industry. With Anglo-Eastern's extensive global reach and their rich experience in ship management, we can further broaden our horizons and offer the same unparalleled service and innovation that our customers know, to this new vessel type, worldwide. Their in-depth knowledge of larger DP/offshore vessels and well-developed standards of operational excellence complement ours perfectly.”

This collaboration includes the comprehensive management of the CSOVs by Anglo-Eastern, supported by a team of industry experts with deep experience in offshore operations and vessel management. The AETS team brings valuable expertise in areas such as project oversight, technical consulting, and fleet optimisation – ensuring the successful delivery and operation of these state-of-the-art, hydrogen-powered vessels.

