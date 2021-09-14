Bureau Veritas showcases offshore wind services

Bureau Veritas, a world leader in testing, inspection, and certification, will be exhibiting its wide range of services for the offshore wind sector as the industry gets back together again at the Renewable UK Global Offshore Wind 2021 on stand 143.

Launched with the headline ‘Year Zero: Building our energy future faster’, Global Offshore Wind 2021 will run from 29 - 30 September at ExCeL, London, with the opportunity for delegates to join remotely. Around 3000 are expected to visit the event and more than 200 speakers will be covering everything from aviation challenges to hydrogen solutions.

Bureau Veritas experts from the company’s specialist Power & Utilities, Marine and Offshore teams will be on hand to showcase its global leading testing, inspection and certification services for offshore wind, through all stages of the project lifecycle.

Its solutions cover certification, design and permitting, procurement, construction, asset operation and asset management – helping to reduce risk, drive efficiency and ensure compliance for low carbon energy stakeholders.

Ben Clark, Power & Utilities Sector Lead at Bureau Veritas, said: “We’re looking forward to getting back out and meeting the industry again after the recent challenges and it will be fantastic to see the optimism and positivity in what is a buoyant offshore market.

“Our solutions help to ensure the safety, quality and performance of renewable energy assets through all stages of design, construction and operation. We have a team of dedicated offshore wind professionals working on more than 60 offshore wind projects globally, with vast experience in offshore wind and an unrivalled understanding of regulatory requirements.

“We’ll be bringing together the combined expertise of Bureau Veritas to show the benefits of a single, independent compliance and temporary partner that can cover all aspects of offshore wind development and associated sectors.”