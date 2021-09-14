Siemens Gamesa inaugurates offshore nacelle assembly facility

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has pioneered the Taiwanese offshore wind power industry by officially inaugurating its new offshore facility in Taichung. This is the company’s first offshore nacelle assembly facility outside of Europe. The ceremony was attended together by central and local government authorities and wind industry partners.

As announced in 2019, the facility will now be starting regular operations, after having already completed Taiwan’s very first local offshore wind turbine nacelle assembly in early August 2021. This represents another important milestone for the company in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region, as well as for the offshore wind industry in Taiwan.

The piece of land developed in Taichung measures over 30 000 m2, and is currently used for nacelle assembly, testing, warehousing, office buildings, and outdoor storage. Construction started in April 2020 and was completed in 3Q2021. It will support Ørsted’s 900 MW Greater Changhua 1 & 2a offshore wind farms, which will employ SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines. It will also provide an option for future projects in Taiwan and in the rest of the promising region.

Siemens Gamesa was awarded the firm order to supply 111 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines to Ørsted’s Greater Changhua 1 & 2a projects in January 2019. This order accelerated the development of the now-inaugurated offshore nacelle assembly facility.

The company pioneered the entire offshore wind industry in Taiwan in 2016 with the installation of the first two turbines at the 8 MW Formosa 1 Phase 1 pilot project. A ten-fold increase in machines to 20 units was installed in 2019 at Formosa 1 Phase 2. Totalling 128 MW, Formosa 1 was the country’s first commercial offshore wind power project.

