Ørsted signs first agreement with Luxcara

Ørsted has announced the establishment of its new technology platform Osonic, having signed a preferred supplier agreement with Luxcara.

This is the first preferred supplier agreement for Osonic, Ørsted’s low-noise jetting-based monopile installation method, which also marks the first step towards commercial deployment of the technology. The installation method delivers a significant reduction in underwater noise, achieving levels just above the background noise in the German Bight, while also enabling cost savings. It is intended to be used for offshore wind turbine foundations across Luxcara’s offshore wind portfolio in Germany.

Osonic is a low-noise alternative to conventional pile-driving. The technology has been developed and matured by Ørsted over the past several years and was recently deployed at Ørsted’s Gode Wind 3 offshore wind farm in Germany, which entered into operation earlier this year.

With the creation of Osonic as a dedicated platform, Ørsted is moving the technology into a commercial phase, offering licensing of the technology and related services to third-party developers for European offshore wind projects. The creation of the Osonic platform aligns with Ørsted’s focused approach to capital allocation, as the technology will strengthen the value creation potential of future offshore wind projects and improve the competitiveness of offshore wind as an energy source.

Patrick Harnett, Executive Vice President and Chief Construction Officer at Ørsted, said: “By reaching an agreement with Luxcara, we’re taking Osonic from concept to commercial offering, which demonstrates Ørsted’s strong track record of innovation as well as Osonic’s potential. We’re seeing increased interest from offshore wind developers across European key markets, and with this landmark agreement, we’re laying the groundwork for broader adoption.”

“As a leading developer of offshore wind, we’re proud to extend our technology services to third parties. This supports the further build-out of offshore wind, beyond our own 8.1 GW offshore wind construction portfolio, and further enables the deployment of offshore wind as an affordable, reliable, and secure resource.”

Holger Matthiesen, Director of Offshore Wind & Green Hydrogen at Luxcara, added: “At Luxcara, we pursue a responsible and sustainable offshore strategy, which has enabled us to succeed in tenders that prioritise qualitative criteria. Already in 2022, Luxcara started looking into different low-noise offshore installation methods. We are pleased to now deepen the collaboration with Ørsted and look forward to preparing the next steps for the implementation of their low-noise installation technology, which has already been successfully deployed in the German North Sea. Its proven performance under conditions comparable to our projects was a decisive factor for us to consider the innovative technology.”

Ørsted is to license the technology and, under the preferred supplier agreement, will also act as an EPC consultant to Luxcara for the deployment of the technology.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

Explore the latest insights into the renewable energy sector in the Autumn issue of Energy Global, out now! This edition features a regional report on the Asia Pacific from Aurora Energy Research, mapping out why the wholesale price cap is detrimental to the energy transition in India. The issue then delves into articles covering crucial topics such as digitalisation in renewables, inspection & maintenance, developments in floating offshore wind, coatings, solar optimisation and more. Contributors include Flotation Energy, DNV, Sarens, NEUMAN & ESSER, Teknos, and more, so this issue is not one to miss!