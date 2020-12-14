EDF Renewables France to use ONYX InSight’s wind turbine inspection technology

EDF Renewables France has equipped its asset managers working across all their wind assets with fieldPRO, an advanced cloud-based inspection and service tool from ONYXInSight, a provider of data analytics and engineering expertise to the global wind industry. This follows the partnership with EDF Renewables North America for ONYX InSight’s Condition Monitoring solutions, including cloud-based system fleetMONITOR and retro-fit ecoCMS hardware installations.

The deal, initially for three years, covers all 1675 MW of EDF Renewables’ wind assets in France, and is a first for the French wind market, further strengthening ONYX InSight’s footprint in Europe. The use of fieldPRO circumvents the need for paper-based solutions, enabling EDF Renewables France’s asset managers to digitally document and automate the inspection process, streamlining image categorisation with indexed photos and auto-generated reports.

The application’s cloud capability enables instant data sharing in a clean, consistent format, improving the availability, usability and accuracy of the inspection and survey data. Inspection data is key to enabling successful, long term predictive maintenance strategies. Traditional offline inspections, despite delivering valuable information on turbine health, are often siloed and filed away on paper, making it difficult to access and extract insights from. fieldPRO automatically stores and organises inspection information in a digital format, resulting in improved oversight and better decision making.

The fieldPRO tool also provides critical health and safety support by enabling remote inspections and validation of procedures, particularly around personal protective equipment, which helps to ensure safety for technicians on site. More broadly, fieldPRO provides a useful checklist for on-site personnel, supporting safe working best practices and ensuring nothing is missed.

ONYX InSight worked with EDF Renewables France to tailor the interface of the software platform to specifically support and align with their requirements.

