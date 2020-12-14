Vestas win order for new US wind project

Vestas has received a 125 MW order for a wind project in the US that will feature a mixed site configuration of various turbine variants of the 2 MW and 4 MW platforms, including a number of V150-4.2 MW turbines.
The order includes supply and commissioning of the turbines as well as a multi-year service agreement, designed to ensure optimised performance for the lifetime of the project. Turbine delivery is scheduled for 3Q2021, with commissioning scheduled for 4Q2021.
