Copenhagen Infrastructure and Ignitis score in Estonian wind tender

International green energy company, Ignitis Renewables, and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), through its Growth Markets Fund II are the winners of the auction-based competitive tender for the development of an offshore wind farm in the Liivi 2 sea area in Estonia, having placed a bid of €1.7 million.

The maritime area for the offshore wind farm is located northwest of Ruhnu Island, near Estonia’s Baltic Sea coast, covering approximately 115 km2, with a total capacity of up to 1.4 GW is expected to become operational post 2030.

“With today's announcement, we are taking an important step in expanding our presence in the Baltic states, a core market of CIP's Growth Markets Funds. We believe this project could be a cornerstone investment in Estonia's transformation into a sustainable, long-term European green energy hub,” said Ole Kjems Sørensen, Partner in CIP and Head of the Growth Markets Funds.

“This is the second offshore wind tender secured by the Ignitis Renewables in the Baltic States. By winning, the group achieves its strategic goal of securing a second offshore wind development project in our home market, which is a substantial step towards our overall objective to achieve 4–5 GW of installed green and flexible capacities by 2030,” commented Darius Maikštenas, CEO of Ignitis Group. He highlighted that this achievement marks yet another significant milestone in the Baltic region's energy transition. It supports the goals of decarbonisation and enhances energy security by advancing the use of offshore wind.

This year Ignitis Renewables and CIP have signed an agreement to collaborate exclusively on offshore wind opportunities in Estonia and Latvia. The partnership leverages Ignitis Renewables’ leading market position in the Baltic region and CIP’s global offshore wind expertise. Ignitis Renewables and CIP aim to become active and long-term partners for the energy transition in the Baltic region, supporting Baltic states’ decarbonisation targets and energy security ambitions through the deployment of offshore wind.

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles weather analysis, geothermal solutions, energy storage technology, and more. This issue also features a regional report looking at the future of renewables in North America, and a report from Théodore Reed-Martin, Editorial Assistant, Energy Global, on how Iceland utilises its unique geology for renewable energy.