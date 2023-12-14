Ørsted and Jan De Nul begin installation of 913 MW offshore wind farm

Ørsted and Jan De Nul Group announce the installation of the first foundation for the Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm (913 MW) off the German Coast. Borkum Riffgrund 3 will be the largest wind farm in German waters to date.

Jan De Nul Group’s heavy-lift vessel Les Alizés has installed the first of 83 monopile foundations at 53 km off the island of Borkum. The foundations of Borkum Riffgrund 3 are up to 100 m long and weigh up to 1500 t. They are manufactured by Steelwind in Nordenham and at Bladt Industries A/S' Lindø plant in Denmark. Next year, a new generation of turbines, the SG 11.0-200 DD offshore wind turbine, will be installed on these foundations.

This installation campaign started immediately after the last monopile foundation for the Gode Wind 3 project (253 MW) was installed. In total, Les Alizés put 24 monopiles in place for the future turbines, including one monopile and topside of the offshore substation.

“Our heavy-lift vessel, Les Alizés, has proven during the installation of the Gode Wind 3 foundations that she can handle the ever-larger monopile foundations for offshore wind farms. We look forward to continue working with Ørsted on Germany’s largest offshore wind farm to date,“ said Peter De Pooter, Manager Offshore Renewables at Jan De Nul Group:

"With Borkum Riffgrund 3, we are setting new standards for our industry – both in terms of capacity and business model. The new project is the first offshore wind farm in Germany to be built that was awarded with a bid of €0/MWh in the offshore wind tenders. This enables us to directly support our corporate customers with their decarbonisation. This is only possible on this scale using renewable energies through offshore wind energy," added Jörg Kubitza, Managing Director of Ørsted in Germany:

Borkum Riffgrund 3 will be built without and offshore substation

Borkum Riffgrund 3 is the first Ørsted wind farm in Germany to be built without an offshore substation (OSS). The new connection concept, which is being implemented together with transmission system operator TenneT, provides a direct connection of the wind turbines via 66 kV export cables to the DolWin5 offshore converter platform from TenneT.

Together with Gode Wind 3, Borkum Riffgrund 3 will have a total capacity of more than 1.1 GW. This almost doubles Ørsted's installed offshore wind power capacity in Germany to around 2.5 GW. The two wind farms are expected to be commissioned in 2024 and 2025 respectively.

