Nordex increase wind orders at German tenders

The Nordex Group increased its order intake in Germany by a solid 36% from around 1.1 GW in 2022 (195 wind turbines), to close to 1.5 GW in 2023. The N149/5.X and the N163/6.X, with which the company was able to wind orders from its customer in new business, topped the list of turbines in demand.

In the four tender rounds for onshore wind of the Federal Network Agency in 2023, Nordex also secured projects with over 1.8 GW (2022: 763 MW). On an annual basis, the company’s share of megawatts awarded in 2023 tenders reached 30%, including a strong performance in the last tender round with a share of 38%. The high market share in the auctions forms a solid basis on which the Nordex Group can continuously expand its role as a developer and supplier of highly efficient wind turbines in one of the world's most important wind markets.

In Germany, the government targets at least 80% of gross electricity consumption to be covered by renewable energies by 2030. This converts to around 115 GW installations for onshore wind energy by 2030 against the current onshore wind capacity of around 61 GW.

