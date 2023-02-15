DNV to launch joint industry project to adapt certification process of installation aids for offshore wind farms

DNV has initiated a joint industry project (JIP) to develop a standard for the certification of installation aids for fixed offshore wind farms.

DNV, an independent energy expert and assurance provider, is launching a JIP to develop a decision tool and reference that can be used by all stakeholders during the specification, design, manufacture, procurement, and approval of any equipment intended for the installation and decommissioning of bottom-fixed wind turbines.

DNV forecasts that wind energy capacity will expand 15-fold, rising from 5% of global electricity production currently to 33% in 2050. With higher and more-reliable wind speeds, and less constraints on hub heights and site locations, offshore wind will continue to show a 14% average annual growth, and bottom-fixed offshore wind power will constitute 11% of the global grid-connected electricity supply by 2050.

However, as Kim Sandgaard-Mørk, Executive Vice President for Renewables Certification, explains: “Increasing and complex demands on the fixed offshore wind turbine installation aids are pushing existing processes and standards to the limit. Different practices and a lack of standardisation are creating inconsistency, unnecessary costs, and risks throughout the industry. The outcome of the JIP will be a reliable benchmark for the industry to save time and money for all involved stakeholders.”

“We are not re-inventing the wheel – relevant parts from existing codes will be re-used for building a clear and pragmatic certification scheme,” added Dr Marius Popa, Naval Architect and Project Manager at DNV.

“We shall identify potential gaps and incorporate proper solutions for closing them in the outcome of the JIP. The development of a unified, technology-agnostic approach will ensure consistency across the supply chain without excluding customisation, such that any user can refer to internal standards during their decision-making process, without deviating from the industry standard.”

DNV is continuously working with the industry to develop up-to-date standards and recommended practices tailored to the demands of the advancing renewables market. For this initiative, DNV is partnering with players from all parts of the off-shore industry, such as equipment manufacturers (wind turbine components and installation aids), offshore constructors and field developers, operators of wind turbines fields, and insurers.

DNV is now in advanced discussions over the initial JIP scoping proposal with Caley Ocean Systems (a Pryme Group Company), Huisman Equipment B.V., IMECA (a brand of Reel), Jan de Nul Group, Osbit, Remazel Engineering S.p.A, Saipem, SSE Renewables, and TWD. A call for additional partners remains open and more interested partners are likely to join. The pace of the initiation process is also likely to accelerate in the coming months, so that the JIP will be kicked off by May 2023.

