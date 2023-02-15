Hexicon and IX Wind join forces for Taiwan's floating wind market

Hexicon and IX Wind have teamed up to provide services for the development and construction of a 1300+ MW floating offshore wind project in Taiwan. The partnership, secured in December 2022, will offer project management, consultancy, and engineering services to the project.

As a first-mover project developer in floating wind and a technology provider, Hexicon operates in Europe, Africa, Asia, and North America, and has 17 000 MW gross project portfolio in development through various partnerships. IX Wind, part of the IX Renewables group and an international consultancy and EPC-Management company, has over 15 years of experience in the renewable energy sector and has been active in Taiwan since 2012, contributing to the successful completion of the country's first offshore wind project. With the combination of local knowledge and expertise in offshore wind development, this joint venture is poised for success, with commissioning for the project potentially starting as early as 2028.

“With Hexicon, we have found a knowledgeable and strong partner in this emerging floating wind market,” said Eric Kamphues, CEO of IX Wind. “Their track record of securing floating offshore wind projects in cooperation with large players is a testament to their expertise. Furthermore, there may be opportunities to implement their patented TwinWindTM foundations in the future.”

Steve Seo, Managing Director of HexiconKorea, added: “We are excited to be entering the Taiwanese market with IX Wind who has been committed to Taiwan for a long time by providing international expertise and cultivating local talent for the offshore wind sector. Our joint venture represents a significant step forward in the transition to sustainable energy and demonstrates our joint commitment to leading the way in floating wind development on a global scale.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Winter 2022 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on wind, solar, energy storage, geothermal, and more. This issue also features a regional report on the Australian renewables sector.