RWE acquires further 20% stake in Rampion wind farm

RWE has taken over a further 20% stake from E.ON in the British offshore wind farm Rampion. Consequently, RWE now holds a majority stake (50.1%) in the 400 MW wind farm, which is already being operated by RWE Renewables.

As part of its transaction with E.ON, a 30.1% stake was transferred to RWE in 2019. The closing of the transaction is expected to take place in 1H2021. Confidentiality has been agreed on the purchase price.

Rampion is located 13 km off the coast of Sussex in the English Channel. The project was fully commissioned in April 2018. The remaining 49.9% stake in Rampion is held by a Macquarie-led consortium (25%) and the Canadian energy company Enbridge (24.9%).

The UK provides great opportunity for renewables growth with significant ramp-up potential. This means the UK will play an important role in RWE’s strategy to grow its renewables business. The company is currently constructing the offshore wind farm Triton Knoll, which is expected to be fully commissioned in early 2022.

