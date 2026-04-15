Full Circle secures contract with ENGIE UK for maintenance of wind turbines

Full Circle Wind Services has secured a major contract for the long-term maintenance of 28 Senvion turbines across six UK wind farms, part of a jointly owned venture by ENGIE UK and Equitix. The contract was signed late last year, and the operations commenced on 1 February 2026. This project marks Full Circle’s largest Senvion deal in the UK to date.

The contract spans six UK sites: Sober Hill (East Riding of Yorkshire), Flimby (Cumbria), and Carsington (Derbyshire) in England, and Cairnborrow (Aberdeenshire), Blantyre Muir (South Lanarkshire), and Barlockhart Moor (Dumfries & Galloway) in Scotland. Together, they consist of 15 Senvion MM82 turbines and 13 MM92 turbines, with a combined capacity of 57.4 MW.

Full Circle was selected following a rigorous tender process for its strong track record in QHSE and robust cybersecurity capabilities, both of which were key requirements for ENGIE and the project.

The contract includes comprehensive operations and maintenance services, including major component repairs and replacements. To support the contract and further build Senvion expertise in-house, Full Circle has recruited additional Senvion technical and engineering expertise in close proximity to the sites. The company’s Livingston-based warehouse and logistics hub will provide essential operational support. For ENGIE UK, the agreement supports its growing renewables ambitions across the UK.

Several of these sites are located near Dalswinton wind farm, a site with 15 Senvion turbines that Full Circle began servicing in 2023. This proximity highlights Full Circle’s growing expertise in Senvion technology and its continued expansion in Scotland and the north of England.

“We’re thrilled to have been chosen by ENGIE and Equitix. Over the past year, we’ve made a focused investment in our Senvion capabilities – bringing in the right talent, refining our processes, and strengthening our in-house expertise. This contract is a real testament to our team’s ability to deliver technical excellence at scale,” said Phil Goleby, CEO, Full Circle Wind Services.

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