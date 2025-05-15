Global Underwater Hub backs £923 million cable production facility at Port of Tyne

Global Underwater Hub (GUH), which represents the UK’s £9 billion subsea industry, has backed plans for a high voltage deep sea cable production facility at the Port of Tyne.

The trade and development body welcomes the investment in the manufacturing of underwater cables which are crucial to delivering the UK’s clean offshore power ambition and global net-zero targets and says that it would take the UK one step closer to becoming a centre of excellence for subsea cables that transmit electricity from offshore wind farms to the grid.

Neil Gordon, Chief Executive of GUH, said: “Globally, over US$800 billion of investment in offshore wind farms is anticipated by 2030 and, for the world to hit net-zero emissions by 2050, the generating capacity from offshore wind must increase by a staggering 1120 GW. Closer to home, the UK government has set ambitious targets of 50 GW of installed capacity by 2030.

“This scale of expansion, in both fixed and floating offshore wind, can only be achieved by manufacturing, installing and maintaining hundreds of thousands of kilometres of reliable underwater cables.

“Furthermore, as floating offshore wind, which requires even more complex dynamic cables, becomes an increasing percentage of the overall installed base, we need to accelerate the build out of our capacity and capability in subsea cable manufacture, testing, installation and operation.

“This proposed cable manufacturing facility not only represents a major opportunity for the UK but also the North-east of England where there is an already established and globally recognised manufacturing base. Our office in Newcastle stands ready to support in securing consent for the facility and generating the jobs and supply chain boost it will deliver.”

