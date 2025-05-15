MachairWind welcomes Argyll and Bute businesses to mentoring programme

ScottishPower Renewables’ MachairWind offshore wind farm team has welcomed the inclusion of four Argyll and Bute businesses in an industry support programme, designed exclusively for island and coastal communities.

Following a competitive application process, MacLeod Construction Ltd from Lochgilphead, Ocean Ecology Ltd and SAMS Enterprise from Oban, and Shearwater Marines Services from Dunoon were selected to take part in the first-ever Fit for Offshore Renewables (F4OR) Islands and Coastal Communities programme.

Created by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in partnership with Scottish offshore wind farm developers, including MachairWind, the bespoke supply chain mentoring programme is designed to help island and coastal companies succeed in the offshore wind industry – both at home and abroad. It builds on the success of ORE Catapult’s wider award-winning F4OR programme, which was established in 2019 and has supported more than 150 companies to date.

A total of 12 companies have been selected to take part in the inaugural Islands and Coastal Communities programme, with a third of them coming from Argyll and Bute.

Kiera Wilson, MachairWind Development Lead, responded: “It is great to see such a strong showing from Argyll and Bute businesses in this programme and our warmest congratulations to Macleod Construction, Ocean Ecology, SAMS Enterprise, and Shearwater Marine Services. This is a brilliant chance for them to get bespoke business support to help them make the most of the opportunities presented by offshore wind projects not just in the region, but potentially taking their skills, capabilities, and experience on to the global stage. The programme – which has a proven track record – will provide the tailored support to ensure these businesses are geared up and ready to take full advantage; hopefully helping them grow and prosper while playing their part in delivering a clean energy future.”

Dr Davood Sabaei, ORE Catapult’s F4OR Project Manager, added: “We are pleased to welcome this new cohort of ambitious companies from Scottish island and coastal communities for the first time. The region has a wealth of innovation we’re eager to nurture and enable within the offshore wind supply chain. Over the next 18 months of this rigorous programme, the selected companies will work with our network of specialist advisers, receiving tailored support to help them enter the offshore renewable energy supply chain and win business.”

Dominic Waller, Head of Commercial for Ocean Ecology Ltd, commented: “We’re proud to be selected for the F4OR programme and welcome the opportunity to further strengthen our contribution to the UK’s offshore wind sector. With dedicated laboratories and offices in Oban, and team members based in Stromness and Inverness, Ocean Ecology is well-positioned to support ScotWind and future projects with high-quality marine environmental services grounded in scientific excellence.”

Daniel Carcajona, SAMS Enterprise Business Development Manager, concluded: "We are delighted to be included in the F4OR programme and see this as an opportunity to further enhance our expertise in environmental consultancy. In order for any industry to be sustainable it needs robust and quality science behind its decision-making and we welcome the opportunity to play our part in that. By gaining further insight into the industry supply chain, we can help to strengthen the knowledge base on which it will grow.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The first issue of 2025 is here! The Spring issue of Energy Global starts with a guest comment by Tim Reid from UK Export Finance about expanding operations overseas before a regional report from Aurora Energy Research no the effect of negative electricity prices in Europe. Other interesting topics covered in the issue include electrical infrastructure, sit surveys & mapping, developments in solar, and much more. Featuring contributions from key industry leaders such as EM&I, DeterTech, and Global Underwater Hub, among others, don’t miss the valuable insights available in the Spring 2025 issue.