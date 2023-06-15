JDR Cable Systems to supply dynamic cables to EolMed’s floating wind turbines

JDR Cable Systems (JDR), a global subsea cable and umbilical supplier (part of the TFK Group), has been awarded the contract to supply, test, and terminate the 66 kV dynamic inter array cables (IAC) for independent renewable energy producer Qair’s floating offshore wind Eolmed pre-commercial 30 MW project.

Located in the south of France, 18km off the coast of Gruissan in the Occitanie region, the Eolmed project will be connected to the French Electricity Transmission Network (RTE), providing approximately 100 million kWh/yr of power – equivalent to the electrical consumption of 50 000 inhabitants. It will achieve this through three wind turbines anchored to the seabed in a water depth in a range of 60 m.

JDR will design and manufacture the 66kV dynamic cables, with the cable cores being produced at TFK’s Bydgoszcz plant in Poland. The assets will be transported for final assembly and testing at JDR’s state-of-the-art facility in Hartlepool, the UK. Bourbon Offshore Gaïa will be responsible for the transport and installation of the cables and accessories between each of the 10 MW floating wind turbines and Eolmed floating electrical hub.

“This project underscores our trusted capabilities in the burgeoning floating offshore wind sector, having recently worked on Eoliennes Flottantes du Golfe du Lion’s floating wind project. As the market leader in dynamic cable technology, and with extensive experience in the wind sector, this contract is an opportunity for our expert team to provide their full suite of skills and knowledge, delivering complete system analysis, manufacturing, and testing of the dynamic cables. With water depths getting deeper and analysis becoming more complex, innovations in dynamic cables such as ours will be critical to meet rising demand,” commented John Price, Sales Director at JDR.

Once the cables have been installed, JDR’s teams will be on-site to test and terminate the IAC system. The manufacture and delivery of the cables will be completed in 2h24.

The contract comes as part of France’s aim to have 40 GW of offshore wind capacity in operation by 2050, with the French President stating that this would constitute around 50 projects, and of which four in the eight first tenders have preselected Qair.