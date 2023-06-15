Vattenfall inaugurates South Kyle wind farm

Vattenfall has recently inaugurated South Kyle onshore wind farm in south-west Scotland. Once fully commissioned the wind farm will have an installed capacity of 240 MW, equivalent to the annual electricity consumption of 187 000 homes.

The wind farm was developed and constructed by Vattenfall and will be owned by Greencoat UK Wind PLC. It was inaugurated today at a ceremony attended by Vattenfall’s CEO, Anna Borg, and Laurence Fumagalli of Greencoat UK Wind. Many of the organisations involved in the construction of the wind farm also attended the ceremony.

Some of the power from the site will supply drinks manufacturer A.G. Barr, famous for its iconic Irn Bru, after a corporate power purchase agreement was signed in 2020.

South Kyle wind farm is part of Vattenfall’s growing portfolio of onshore wind. The company currently has an onshore wind pipeline of 5.5 GW across all its markets, of which 500 MW are in the UK, and an ambition to expand its onshore wind fleet even further.?Vattenfall believes that onshore wind development offers a vital opportunity to increase energy security, combat climate change, and regenerate local communities.

“Onshore wind is essential to energy security, reducing carbon emissions, and economic development. Vattenfall has a strong pipeline of onshore wind projects in Scotland, reflect-ing our confidence that it is a stable environment for ongoing investment.

“South Kyle Wind Farm is an excellent example of investors, national and local authorities, and local communities working together to deliver the infrastructure we need to achieve fossil-free living.”

For more news and technical articles from the global renewable industry, read the latest issue of Energy Global magazine.

The Spring 2023 issue of Energy Global hosts an array of technical articles focusing on offshore wind, solar technology, energy storage, green hydrogen, waste-to-energy, and more. This issue also features a regional report on commodity challenges facing Asia’s energy transition.