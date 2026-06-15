European Energy extends asset management agreement with Enea Nowa Energia.

European Energy has extended its asset management agreement with Enea Nowa Energia, a subsidiary of Enea, for six wind farms in Poland, continuing a collaboration established following the divestment of the Zephyros portfolio in 2025.

Under the agreement, European Energy will continue to provide technical asset management services for the six wind farms until the end of 2027. The assets comprise Liskowo (38.8 MW), Kolobrzeg (19.25 MW), Siemysl (6.3 MW), Bialogard (7.875 MW), Grzmiaca (6 MW), and Drawsko II (5.25 MW), with a combined installed capacity of more than 83 MW.

The wind farms were acquired by Enea Nowa Energia in May 2025 as part of the Zephyros transaction. Following the acquisition, European Energy continued to manage the technical operation of the portfolio, drawing on its experience as the original developer of the assets. The extension agreement ensures the continuation of those services through the end of 2027.

Jacob Saust Johansen, Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Management & Operations at European Energy, commented: “Extending our co-operation with Enea Nowa Energia demonstrates the value of combining project development expertise with long-term operational capabilities. Our asset management teams work closely with asset owners to support performance, reliability, and the long-term operation of renewable energy projects.”

The agreement covers a range of technical asset management activities, including operational oversight, performance monitoring, contractor management, reporting, maintenance planning, and support for the technical and commercial performance of the assets. By combining operational data, technical expertise, and local market knowledge, European Energy supports owners in managing renewable energy assets throughout their operational lifetime.

As renewable energy portfolios continue to grow across Europe, asset management is playing an increasingly important role in maximising energy production and maintaining asset value. European Energy has expanded its asset management activities alongside its development and construction business and today provides services to both its own portfolio and third-party asset owners.

The company’s Asset Management & Operations division manages renewable energy assets across multiple European markets, offering services throughout the operational phase of wind, solar, battery energy storage systems, and hybrid projects. These capabilities enable European Energy to support investors, utilities, and infrastructure owners with a single partner across the full lifecycle of a renewable energy project.

Poland remains one of European Energy’s key markets, where the company has developed, constructed, and divested renewable energy projects over several years. In addition to its development activities, European Energy continues to strengthen its operational presence in the country through asset management services and long-term partnerships with energy companies and investors.

The extension of the agreement with Enea Nowa Energia reflects the continued co-operation between the two companies and reinforces European Energy’s position as a provider of asset management services in the Polish renewable energy market.

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