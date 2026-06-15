First turbine up at Nordseecluster A offshore wind farm in German North Sea

RWE has installed the first turbine of the 1.6 GW Nordseecluster offshore wind project, marking a key milestone 50 km north of the German island of Juist.

Turbine installation of the first phase, Nordseecluster A, is carried out by DEME’s vessel, Norse Wind, which can transport and install five turbine sets per cycle. By the end of 2026, it is expected that all 44 Vestas turbines will be in place. Each individual turbine will have a capacity of up to 15 MW, has a hub height of 145 m and features rotor blades that are 115 m long.

Sven Utermöhlen, CEO RWE Offshore Wind, noted: “Large scale offshore construction projects require close collaboration, technical expertise, and a clear commitment to safety – qualities our teams at sea demonstrate every day. The installation of the first turbine marks a significant milestone in the delivery of Nordseecluster, RWE’s largest offshore wind project currently under construction. Once fully operational, our Nordseecluster will make an important contribution to Germany’s energy security while helping to decarbonise the industry.”

Damien Lhors, Head of Global Offshore at Vestas, added: “The installation of the first turbine at Nordseecluster A marks an important milestone for both Vestas and RWE, and underlines the strength of our long-standing partnership. Projects at this scale are critical for accelerating Europe’s energy transition, and we are proud to support RWE in delivering one of Germany’s largest offshore wind developments. At the same time, production and delivery of our V236-15.0 MW turbines are progressing well, reflecting our continued progress in delivering large and complex offshore projects.”

With a total capacity of 660 MW, Nordseecluster A is expected to be fully connected to the grid in early 2027. The second expansion phase – Nordseecluster B – will add a further 900 MW of capacity. Production of some components has already begun. Installation of the foundations is scheduled to start in 2027, followed by the installation of the 60 Vestas turbines in 2028. Nordseecluster B is scheduled to commence commercial operations in early 2029.

Together, the Nordseecluster wind farms will generate around 6.5 TWh of climate-friendly electricity annually. RWE will use the green electricity generated from the wind farms to support its industrial customers on the path to decarbonisation with customised energy solutions.

Nordseecluster is a joint offshore wind project between RWE (51% share) and Norges Bank Investment Management (49% share). RWE is responsible for the construction and operation of the Nordseecluster offshore wind farms throughout their entire lifecycle.

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